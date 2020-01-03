Man connected to shooting of police informant gets 15 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man who was present when another man shot a police informant was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison.

Oscar Garcia, 26, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in May to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Garcia was in a car with Isaac McDonald on Aug. 1, 2018, when McDonald shot John Mercure in the head as he passed the car Mercure was driving in the 300 block of Alice Street. Mercure, who was believed to be speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms, survived after crashing his car into a tree.

