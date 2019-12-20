You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man connected to Sioux City shooting pleads guilty to federal drug charge
View Comments

Man connected to Sioux City shooting pleads guilty to federal drug charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested in connection with the shooting of a police informant has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.

Zachary Moorhouse entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

A federal indictment charges him with selling meth near Fairmount Park, 300 S. Irene St., in Sioux City from Jan. 1, 2018, to March 6.

He's the fifth co-defendant to plead guilty to charges stemming from the sale of drugs and the Aug. 1 shooting of John Mercure, who was believed to be speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms.

Isaac McDonald, 23, was sentenced earlier this month to 25 months in prison on witness tampering, drug and firearms charges. McDonald shot Mercure in the head as be passed the car Mercure was driving in the 300 block of Alice Street. Mercure survived.

Andrew Nissen, 24, of South Sioux City, drove the car in which McDonald was riding and was sentenced in October to more than 15 years. Jessica Ott, 31, of Sioux City, who was in the car, was sentenced Dec. 5 to 15 years in prison. Both pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges.

Oscar Garcia, who also was in the car at the time of the shooting, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News