 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man convicted of Clay County kidnapping dies in prison

  • 0

FORT MADISON, Iowa -- A man convicted in Clay County of binding and raping a woman has died in an Iowa prison.

Stephen Tryon, 60, died Tuesday in a hospice room at the Iowa State Penitentiary, where he had been housed because of cancer.

Tryon was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and sentenced to life in prison in 1987.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Iowa Department of Corrections logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beirut blast survivors protest against suspension of probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News