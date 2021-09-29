Man convicted of Clay County kidnapping dies in prison

FORT MADISON, Iowa -- A man convicted in Clay County of binding and raping a woman has died in an Iowa prison.
Stephen Tryon, 60, died Tuesday in a hospice room at the Iowa State Penitentiary, where he had been housed because of cancer.
Tryon was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and sentenced to life in prison in 1987.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today