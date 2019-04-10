SIOUX CITY -- Nicholas James, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree (711.3) and other crimes in Woodbury County, left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility without permission Tuesday night.
James is a 28-year-old Native American male, height 5'9", and weighs 162 pounds. According to previous court documents, he has also gone by the name Nicholas James Smith.
He was admitted to the work release facility on April 9, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department.