Man dies after Saturday night shooting on West Second Street
SIOUX CITY -- A man died of injuries sustained in a Saturday evening shooting on the west side of Sioux City. 

At around 8:26 p.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of West Second Street, according to a press release from the department. 

Officers found that a man was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early morning hours Sunday. 

A subject who was involved in the shooting fled the residence and was later located in South Sioux City and detained by South Sioux City police officers. 

Sioux City Police detectives determined that the victim and the subject were handling the firearm when it discharged, hitting the victim. It was not immediately clear if authorities consider the shooting to be accidental. 

Neither the victim nor the person of interest in the case have been identified. 

Upon the completion of the investigation, this incident will be referred to the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possible charges. An investigation is ongoing. 

