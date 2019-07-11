SUTHERLAND, Iowa -- A 78-year-old man was killed when a tractor rolled over Wednesday in Sutherland.
According to a statement from the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office, at 6 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a farm accident at the intersection of 420th Street and Van Buren Avenue. When they arrived, they found a John Deere tractor upside down in the north ditch. The tractor had a bush mower mounted on a 3-point hitch.
The statement said Gary Lee Jungjohan had been mowing the north shoulder of 420th Street when the tractor he was operating rolled into the ditch on top of him. The O’Brien County Medical Examiner pronounced Jungjohan dead at the scene. The investigation into the farm accident is ongoing.