Man faces federal charges for O'Brien County gun thefts

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux County man pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to stealing a dozen guns from an O'Brien County gun shop earlier this year.

A grand jury indictment filed Wednesday and unsealed Thursday charges Derrick Jager with conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a drug user and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Maria Cade was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm. She also pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

No ages or cities of residence for Jager and Cade were listed in the indictment.

Jager is charged with stealing 10 handguns, a rifle and a shotgun during three separate burglaries at the unnamed gun store on March 1, March 29 and April 1. According to the indictment, Jager was part of a conspiracy with other individuals, both known and unknown to the grand jury, to steal guns and other valuables and resell them.

Two of the stolen guns were later recovered: a handgun in Sioux Falls and a shotgun from Jager's home.

