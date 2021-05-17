Man faces federal gun charge in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A man sentenced to prison on a state charge for shooting another man in Sioux City now faces a federal charge for illegally possessing the handgun allegedly used in the incident.

Alejandro LaPointe, 21, of Sioux City, was indicted in April and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

According to court documents, LaPointe had two previous felony convictions when he shot another man in the leg on Feb. 10 and was prohibited from possession firearms and ammunition.

Sioux City Police officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 found Tyrin Sheridan had been shot in the leg.

According to court documents, LaPointe had arrived at the house, saw Sheridan there, pointed a revolver at him and told him to leave.

Sheridan told police he left the house and then was approached outside by LaPointe, who fired a warning shot, then shot Sheridan in the right calf.