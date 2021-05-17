 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces federal gun charge in Sioux City shooting
0 comments

Man faces federal gun charge in Sioux City shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man sentenced to prison on a state charge for shooting another man in Sioux City now faces a federal charge for illegally possessing the handgun allegedly used in the incident.

Alejandro LaPointe, 21, of Sioux City, was indicted in April and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

Alejandro Lapointe mugshot -- newer

Lapointe

According to court documents, LaPointe had two previous felony convictions when he shot another man in the leg on Feb. 10 and was prohibited from possession firearms and ammunition.

Sioux City Police officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 found Tyrin Sheridan had been shot in the leg.

According to court documents, LaPointe had arrived at the house, saw Sheridan there, pointed a revolver at him and told him to leave.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Sheridan told police he left the house and then was approached outside by LaPointe, who fired a warning shot, then shot Sheridan in the right calf.

According to the indictment, police found a spent bullet casing in the back yard. Detectives found a second spent casing in LaPointe's pants and a .357-caliber Sturm Ruger revolver wrapped in a shirt and stuffed into a hole in the wall of his bedroom.

LaPointe was sentenced May 10 in Woodbury County District Court to five years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury. A previous charge of felon in possession of a firearm filed by county prosecutors was dismissed in favor of his indictment for the similar charge in federal court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH pushes 'quiet, intensive' diplomacy in Mideast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News