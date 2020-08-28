Man faces felony charge following vandalism at Spencer City Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man faces a felony charge related to a report of vandalism at the Spencer City Hall as well as at a residence on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:27 a.m., investigators responded to vandalism at the City Hall, located at 101 W. 5th St., and a home in the 1500 block of Fairview Ave. Both locations had multiple cars and garage doors spray-painted with graffiti.

Following an investigation, Jeremy Starkson, 41, was taken into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Clay County Jail and charged with criminal mischief, second degree (class D felony); criminal mischief (aggravated misdemeanor); criminal trespass (serious misdemeanor); and harassment of a police officer or public official (simple misdemeanor).

Items related to the vandalism were located at Starkson's residence. Damage to the Spencer City Hall was estimated at $1,200 and damage to the residence was approximately $2,500.

