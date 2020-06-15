Man faces felony charges after string of Spencer car burglaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPENCER, Iowa -- Spencer Police arrested a Peterson, Iowa, man Thursday on multiple felony charges related to car burglaries in Spencer.

Following a foot chase, officers arrested Gary Stallings II, 40, in the 800 block of 14th Avenue W. Investigators determined Stallings had been involved in several car burglaries as well as two different vehicle thefts. He was also identified as using multiple credit/debit cards that were stolen from the vehicles.

Stallings was charged with ongoing criminal conduct (class B felony); theft - first degree (class C felony); 4 counts of fraudulent use of credit cards (aggravated misdemeanors); 2 counts of operating a motor vehicle with owner's consent (aggravated misdemeanors); 2 counts of third degree burglary (serious misdemeanors); and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).

Stallings is being held at the Clay County Jail in Spencer.

Spencer Police was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

