SIOUX CITY -- One man is in jail following a report of shots fired at Sam's Mini Mart, 923 West 7th St., late Tuesday night.

According to a news release, police were called to investigate the incident that occurred at the westside gas station at approximately 10:36 p.m.

A male, who had reportedly been threatened with a knife by another male, retrieved a gun from his vehicle, firing a shot in the direction of the man with the knife.

The male with the gun was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless use of a firearm and as a felon in possession of a firearm.

No injuries have been reported in this incident. Sioux City Police say their investigation in ongoing.

