LE MARS, Iowa -- A man with outstanding arrest warrants from three northwest Iowa counties -- including a charge of kidnapping -- drove his car through two large snow piles in a Le Mars park on Thursday night as he unsuccessfully attempted to flee police.
After Le Mars officers closed in on his car at West Floyd Park, Jose Adrian Murillo Gaytan sped away and managed to plow through one snow pile, but he could not clear the second. He took off on foot before being arrested by Le Mars and Plymouth County Sheriff units.
Gaytan faced four warrants, including second degree kidnapping, stalking while in possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated domestic abuse, from an incident reported in November. He was also wanted in Plymouth County for a separate domestic abuse charge and in Sioux and Woodbury counties for violations of probation stemming from felony drug charges.
When Gaytan was taken into custody on Thursday, officers found drug paraphernalia indicative of methamphetamine use. He faces three new charges as a result, including felony possession of meth.