Fire stock rig

SPENCER, Iowa -- A man was found dead after Spencer Fire Department officials responded to a fire.

Spencer Fire Chief John Conyan on Tuesday said Lawrence Bendlin was found dead after a fire in the 1400 block of 13th Street.

Local news

Firefighters were dispatched to the Monday fire call on word that a person was possibly still inside the residence. They found light smoke conditions on entering the home, a press release said, and found the source of the fire was behind a closed bedroom door, where Bendlin, 72, was found dead.

A combined 21 firefighters from several Clay County agencies were at the scene for three hours. The home suffered fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout, the release said.

The fire remains under investigation.

