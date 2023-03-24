SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been found guilty of attempted murder and other charges for the March shooting of a woman in his home.

After about two hours of deliberations, a jury found Carlos Mejia, 22, guilty of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

He faces at least 25 years in prison with a 17.5-year mandatory minimum before he's eligible for parole. If all sentences are run consecutive, or back to back, Mejia could be sentenced to 45 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 27.5 years.

District Judge James Daane scheduled sentencing for May 22 in Woodbury County District Court.

Sioux City police responded to a call of a burglary on March 14 at a home in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue, where the caller said a woman armed with a knife had broken into his home, forcing him to fire a shot at her.

Mejia had arranged for the woman to come to his home to get money from him to buy methamphetamine. When she arrived, she sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia sent that woman away and asked for the victim. When the victim came to the door, Mejia was waiting for her in the kitchen and fired one shot as she tried to flee.

The woman was struck in the lower abdomen, and the bullet exited her side. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Mejia's attorney had filed a notice that Mejia was acting in self-defense and defense of others.