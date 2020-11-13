Man found guilty of killing woman in Sioux City hotel

Henry, 30, of Sioux City, faces sentences of 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and 25 years for arson. A sentencing date has not been set.

Henry had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Because Andreasen ruled that Henry could not form the specific intent to kill Bockholt, the state was unable to establish the necessary threshold to find Henry guilty of first-degree murder. Andreasen said the state had presented strong evidence of premeditation, introducing testimony that Henry would have had to choke Bockholt for at least a minute and a half to kill her.

However, Andreasen said, the state offered little, if any, evidence that Henry had planned to kill Bockholt when she came to meet him in room 102 of the Wingate by Windham hotel.

"The court finds and concludes that the state did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Henry strangled Bockholt premeditatively and with the specific intent to kill her," Andreasen said.

Police and firefighters found Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate her failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.