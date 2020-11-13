Man found guilty of killing woman in Sioux City hotel

SIOUX CITY -- Jordan Henry's methamphetamine use likely played a role in his strangling of Elizabeth Bockholt. However, a judge ruled, his history of chronic drug use, coupled with underlying mental health issues likely left him without the ability to control his actions.
There was little doubt Henry strangled Bockholt to death in a Sioux City hotel room on Jan. 24, 2019, and then set fire to the room with the intent to conceal the crime, District Judge Steven Andreasen ruled, but Henry's combination of chronic methamphetamine abuse and underlying psychosis prevented him from forming the specific intent to kill her.
"Henry likely was not thinking clearly and likely had a diminished ability to control his impulses," Andreasen wrote in his 53-page verdict, filed Friday in Woodbury County District Court, in which he found Henry guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Henry, 30, of Sioux City, faces sentences of 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and 25 years for arson. A sentencing date has not been set.
Henry had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Because Andreasen ruled that Henry could not form the specific intent to kill Bockholt, the state was unable to establish the necessary threshold to find Henry guilty of first-degree murder. Andreasen said the state had presented strong evidence of premeditation, introducing testimony that Henry would have had to choke Bockholt for at least a minute and a half to kill her.
However, Andreasen said, the state offered little, if any, evidence that Henry had planned to kill Bockholt when she came to meet him in room 102 of the Wingate by Windham hotel.
"The court finds and concludes that the state did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Henry strangled Bockholt premeditatively and with the specific intent to kill her," Andreasen said.
Police and firefighters found Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate her failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene after the fire was discovered.
Public defender Billy Oyadare asserted a defense of intoxication and insanity/diminished capacity.
During Henry's August trial, Oyadare called as a witness a clinical psychologist, who testified that Henry's history of meth use dating back to age 17 and psychological diagnoses of ADHD and antisocial personality disorder increased the possibility he had a psychotic event that resulted in his strangling of Bockholt. The psychologist said individuals with mental health conditions have a harder time recovering from substance abuse.
Evidence showed Henry had meth in his system 19 hours after Bockholt's death, and Andreasen wrote that Henry likely was under the influence of the drug at the time he strangled Bockholt, whose body also was tested and contained meth.
"That meth use or intoxication then likely acted in concert with his underlying psychosis caused by the long-term use of methamphetamine," Andreasen wrote.
Andreasen ruled against the defense's claim of insanity, saying the defense failed to prove Henry was insane at the time he committed the crimes.
