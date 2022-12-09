Man found guilty of murder in Milford shooting

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Buena Vista County jury on Friday found a Minnesota man guilty of first-degree murder for the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace.

Jurors spent less than two hours deliberating to find Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, guilty of first-degree murder.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 5 in Dickinson County District Court. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Goyne-Yarns shot Shelby Woizeschke on Feb. 3 in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford as she arrived for work. According to court documents, she was shot at least twice and was able to call 911 and identify Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. He was arrested about an hour and a half later.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, died in a Sioux Falls hospital Feb. 6. She had two young sons from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

The trial had been moved to Buena Vista County after the defense had argued that media coverage and publicity surrounding the shooting and subsequent hearings would have made it hard to find an impartial jury in Dickinson County.

The case had been suspended for several weeks this summer after a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of Goyne-Yarns, who, his lawyers said, was unable to assist in his own defense. After he was evaluated by a psychiatrist, who submitted a report to the court, Goyne-Yarns' attorneys did not seek a second evaluation and withdrew their motion to suspend proceedings in the case.