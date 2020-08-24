Man found sleeping in stolen car charged with several Sioux City vehicle thefts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man found sleeping in a stolen car Saturday has been arrested on charges of stealing at least four vehicles.

Jacob Monell, 33, who is listed as a transient living in Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and one count of third-degree burglary.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Monell was found sleeping in a car that had been reported stolen Saturday from the 1600 block of South Helen Street. While police were investigating the theft, one of the car's owners located it in the 400 block of Douglas Street with Monell asleep in the back seat.

Police arrested Monell and connected him to the Aug. 10 theft of a truck from the 2000 block of 31st Street. The truck was later found with parts removed and contents missing.

The investigation also linked Monell to the Aug. 21 thefts of a truck from the 400 block of West Third Street and another vehicle from the 3000 block of Euclid Avenue. Both vehicles were later located, the second with parts missing.

Police also suspect Monell of burglarizing a vehicle in the parking ramp in the 400 block of Jones Street Saturday.

Police continue to investigate Monell's possible involvement in other vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.