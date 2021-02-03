Man found with cocaine after high-speed chase on Gordon Drive

SIOUX CITY -- A Chicago man who led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on Gordon Drive Tuesday while a 2-year-old was in his back seat was arrested for possession of cocaine and other charges.

Michael James, 28, sped away from Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies who had stopped his westbound Dodge SUV at about 9:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near Buchanan Avenue just east of Sioux City because the license plate lights were not working.

Deputies pursued James into Sioux City on Gordon Drive at speeds above 80 mph before they were able to flatten tires on his vehicle and bring his vehicle to a stop.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, a container with marijuana could be seen inside the vehicle, and a search revealed a baggie containing several rocks of cocaine packaged for resale under the driver's seat. A 2-year-old child, who was not restrained in a car seat or with a seat belt, was seated in the back.

James admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, the complaint said, and he failed a field sobriety test. He refused a chemical test, telling deputies the test would come back positive for drugs.