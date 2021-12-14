Man gets 10 years prison for Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for a March shooting.

Jose Nolasco, 21, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. District Judge Tod Deck sentenced Nolasco to prison as spelled out in the terms of a plea agreement.

Nolasco got out of a car and fired multiple shots from a handgun into another vehicle on March 19 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. The driver of the second vehicle was struck in the right shoulder by one of the shots, and the front-seat passenger hurt his hand while ducking. Nolasco then pointed the gun at a bystander and her child who were seeking cover before running from the scene.

Nolasco was apprehended a short distance away. He was seen on video surveillance disposing of the firearm, which was recovered by police.

Two counts each of assault while participating in a felony and aggravated assault and a single count of going armed with intent were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

