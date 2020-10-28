Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store

Man gets 11 years prison for robbery
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a northside convenience store.
Noah Pineda, 21, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to interference with commerce by robbery, use of a short-barreled rifle during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.
Pineda entered Sarg’s Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11, 2019, pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing.
Officers located Pineda running into a nearby wooded area and apprehended him with the help of a K9. Police recovered a loaded, sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and the money that was taken from the store.
Pineda initially faced state charges, which were dropped after he was indicted in federal court.
As part of his sentence, Pineda must pay $5,984 in restitution to the clerk and the store.
Sleep Out goes mostly virtual.
SIOUX CITY — Siouxland Sleep Out will be held, starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Cone Park. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held mostly virtually.
Organizers are encouraging participants to register and, then, camp out in their own backyard. The event will also be livestreamed on the Siouxland Sleep Out Facebook page at facebook.com/siouxlandsleepout.
Since 2005, Siouxland Sleep Out has been raising awareness for the more than 500 individuals, families and children in Sioux City who are homeless. This event also raises money for charitable agencies that help people with supportive services and locate permanent housing.
For more information, call 712-255-1691 or visit siouxlandsleepout.org.
Woman charged with setting car fire
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman has been arrested on suspicion of setting a fire that destroyed a car in which she was a passenger.
Cassandra Kropp, 31, listed as a transient living in Sioux City, is charged with second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident, which occurred at 1:53 p.m. Monday.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kropp was riding in the passenger seat of the car when the driver stopped in the 1800 block of Center Street to help a motorist with a flat tire. The owner later noticed that Kropp had lit one of her gloves on fire and was pushing it into the car’s dash. The owner was unable to stop Kropp, the complaint said, and could not put out the fire.
Kropp had to be dragged out of the car. The 2003 Hyundai Sonata, valued at approximately $1,000, was a total loss.
Freedom Park to hold raffle
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park are hosting a raffle fundraiser to raise money for the park.
Raffle items will include a 2020 UTV Polaris General 1000 Sport and a 50-inch Smart TV. No more than 400 tickets will be sold and the drawing is set for 11 a.m., Nov. 11, during special Veterans Day ceremonies.
Volunteers with Leadership Dakota County are raising funds for Siouxland Freedom Park’s Interpretive Center. Since January, they’ve raised $93,000, bringing the grand total towards the construction of the inside of the Interpretive Center to $170,000. They need to raise $330,000 to complete the construction.
Located at 1801 Veteran Drive, Siouxland Freedom Park is home to a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The 250-foot granite wall is engraved with the names of more than 58,000 fallen service members from the Vietnam War.
For more information on the raffle and other Siouxland Freedom Park activities, go to siouxlandfreedompark.org.
Humane Society hosts ‘Paws ‘N Claws’
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Humane Society will be holding its annual “Paws ‘N Claws” fundraiser at 823 Gordon Drive, Nov. 10—22.
As a way to support homeless and often neglected animals in Siouxland, Paws ‘N Claws will feature professional photographs and is a great opportunity to get new family photos, with or without pets, and with or without Santa Claus.
Hours from Nov. 18—20 will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Nov. 21 and 22, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will follow CDC guidelines. Appointments can be scheduled online (siouxlandhumanesociety.org) or by calling the Shelter at 712-252-2614, extension 0.
Established in 1889, the Siouxland Humane Society is a nonprofit organization solely supported by private donations. It exists to provide programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals in the Siouxland area.
Money raised from Paws ‘N Claws will go directly to care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused animals that are helped each year. No pet is ever turned away.
LAMB Theatre received $500,000 gift
SIOUX CITY — LAMB Theatre announced Tuesday that it had received $500,000 from the Bluestem Fund. This gift will go towards The 625 Douglas Project, which will restore Sioux City’s first auditorium into a new LAMB Theatre.
The building is slated to open towards the end of 2022.
“This gift comes at exactly the right time and is a tremendous boost and huge endorsement of this very exciting project,” said executive director Diana Wooley. “Thanks so much to the Bluestem Fund for your belief in the importance of the 625 Douglas Project.”
Prior to this gift, the nonprofit theater had received several grants including the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall, Grayfield tax credit, Missouri River Historic Development (MRHD) and Gilchrist Matching Grants. It is also currently in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.
