Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store

Cassandra Kropp, 31, listed as a transient living in Sioux City, is charged with second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident, which occurred at 1:53 p.m. Monday.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kropp was riding in the passenger seat of the car when the driver stopped in the 1800 block of Center Street to help a motorist with a flat tire. The owner later noticed that Kropp had lit one of her gloves on fire and was pushing it into the car’s dash. The owner was unable to stop Kropp, the complaint said, and could not put out the fire.

Kropp had to be dragged out of the car. The 2003 Hyundai Sonata, valued at approximately $1,000, was a total loss.

Freedom Park to hold raffle

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park are hosting a raffle fundraiser to raise money for the park.

Raffle items will include a 2020 UTV Polaris General 1000 Sport and a 50-inch Smart TV. No more than 400 tickets will be sold and the drawing is set for 11 a.m., Nov. 11, during special Veterans Day ceremonies.