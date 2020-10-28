Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a northside convenience store.
Noah Pineda, 21, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to interference with commerce by robbery, use of a short-barreled rifle during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.
Pineda entered Sarg's Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11, 2019, pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing.
Officers located Pineda running into a nearby wooded area and apprehended him with the help of a K9. Police recovered a loaded, sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and the money that was taken from the store.
Pineda initially faced state charges, which were dropped after he was indicted in federal court.
As part of his sentence, Pineda must pay $5,984 in restitution to the clerk and the store.
