Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a northside convenience store.

Noah Pineda, 21, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to interference with commerce by robbery, use of a short-barreled rifle during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Pineda entered Sarg's Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11, 2019, pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing.

Officers located Pineda running into a nearby wooded area and apprehended him with the help of a K9. Police recovered a loaded, sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and the money that was taken from the store.

Pineda initially faced state charges, which were dropped after he was indicted in federal court.