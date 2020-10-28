 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store
View Comments

Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a northside convenience store.

Noah Pineda, 21, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to interference with commerce by robbery, use of a short-barreled rifle during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

Pineda entered Sarg's Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11, 2019, pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing.

Officers located Pineda running into a nearby wooded area and apprehended him with the help of a K9. Police recovered a loaded, sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and the money that was taken from the store.

Pineda initially faced state charges, which were dropped after he was indicted in federal court.

As part of his sentence, Pineda must pay $5,984 in restitution to the clerk and the store.

Suspect in Sioux City armed robbery facing federal charges
Walthill woman sentenced to 10 years prison for robbery
Latest Woodbury County court report
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years prison on federal gun, drug charges
Noah Pineda mugshot

Pineda
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News