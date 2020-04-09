Man gets 11 years prison for stealing $20,000 watch from Sioux City store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who grabbed a $20,000 watch from a Sioux City jewelry store was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Anthony Perkins, 50, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft and carrying a dangerous weapon. He also must pay a $315 fine.

Perkins admitted to entering Gunderson's Jewelry, 4830 Sergeant Road, on Feb. 11, grabbing a Rolex watch valued at $20,700 and running out of the store.

Perkins fled the scene in a car and was arrested after getting out of the car and attempting to run from police. At the time of his arrest, Perkins was carrying a knife with a blade longer than 8 inches.

The stolen watch was recovered.

Perkins also had been charged with stealing a computer from Sam's Club, 4201 S. York St., earlier that morning.