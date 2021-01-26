Man gets 20 years prison for robbing Sioux City Walgreens stores

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man who robbed two Sioux City Walgreens stores was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Chastyn Tyndall, 30, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree robbery. District Judge Zachary Hindman ordered the two 10-year sentences to be served consecutively, or back-to-back. Tyndall must serve 14 years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

A co-defendant, Tarisha Grant, 30, of Macy, Nebraska, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree robbery for aiding and abetting Tyndall in the robberies. According to terms of a plea agreement, Grant will receive a 10-year prison sentence and will be required to serve five years before she's eligible for parole.

Tyndall and Grant robbed the Walgreens at 4650 Morningside Ave. on June 12 and the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd. hours later on June 13.