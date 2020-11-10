 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 25 years prison for crash that killed Sioux City boy
View Comments

Man gets 25 years prison for crash that killed Sioux City boy

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY, Iowa -- A Charles City man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a vehicle crash in which a Sioux City boy was killed.

Jesse Blade, 30, of Charles City, had pleaded guilty in September in Floyd County District Court to vehicular homicide while intoxicated, second-offense operating while intoxicated and three counts of serious injury by vehicle.

He also must pay $4,125 in fines and $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Royce Fisher.

Blade was intoxicated on Oct. 26, 2019, when he ran a stop sign at an intersection near Rudd, Iowa, in his Ford Taurus and struck a minivan, killing the 9-year-old boy. Three other people in the minivan were injured.

Court documents show that Blade's blood-alcohol level after the crash was 0.137 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. Blade also tested positive for cocaine.

Man pleads not guilty to crash death of Sioux City boy
Sioux City man sentenced to 10 years prison for vehicular homicide
Woman sentenced to 15-30 years prison for fatal South Sioux City hit and run
Latest Woodbury County court report
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder
Crime & Courts

Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder

A jury in September found Andres Surber guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes for the 2016 death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik. At sentencing, Surber ended his statement by saying, "I still love my Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian."

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News