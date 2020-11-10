Man gets 25 years prison for crash that killed Sioux City boy

CHARLES CITY, Iowa -- A Charles City man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a vehicle crash in which a Sioux City boy was killed.
Jesse Blade, 30, of Charles City, had pleaded guilty in September in Floyd County District Court to vehicular homicide while intoxicated, second-offense operating while intoxicated and three counts of serious injury by vehicle.
He also must pay $4,125 in fines and $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Royce Fisher.
Blade was intoxicated on Oct. 26, 2019, when he ran a stop sign at an intersection near Rudd, Iowa, in his Ford Taurus and struck a minivan, killing the 9-year-old boy. Three other people in the minivan were injured.
Court documents show that Blade's blood-alcohol level after the crash was 0.137 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. Blade also tested positive for cocaine.
