Man gets 25 years prison for trying to set fire in Storm Lake movie theater
Man gets 25 years prison for trying to set fire in Storm Lake movie theater

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for trying to set a fire at a movie theater.

Alejandro Vargas-Lopez mugshot

Vargas-Lopez

Alejandro Vargas-Lopez, 22, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to first-degree arson. As part of a plea agreement, a second count of first-degree arson and single counts of second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer were dismissed.

Vargas-Lopez poured diesel fuel additive on a movie screen and seat at the Vista 3 Theater between movie showings on Nov. 30 and attempted to set them on fire. No one was inside the theater at the time.

Later that night at Wal-Mart, Vargas-Lopez was seen trying to start rolls of paper towels on fire in the movie aisle. Police found a makeshift Molotov cocktail they believed Vargas-Lopez had made from items stolen from the store. Before he was subdued by police, Vargas-Lopez spit in an officer's face.

Vargas-Lopez told police that movies were "ruining the world."

He was ordered to pay $3,017 in restitution to Vista Theater and $48.52 to Wal-Mart.

