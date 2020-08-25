Man gets 25 years prison for trying to set fire in Storm Lake movie theater

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for trying to set a fire at a movie theater.
Alejandro Vargas-Lopez, 22, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to first-degree arson. As part of a plea agreement, a second count of first-degree arson and single counts of second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer were dismissed.
Vargas-Lopez poured diesel fuel additive on a movie screen and seat at the Vista 3 Theater between movie showings on Nov. 30 and attempted to set them on fire. No one was inside the theater at the time.
Later that night at Wal-Mart, Vargas-Lopez was seen trying to start rolls of paper towels on fire in the movie aisle. Police found a makeshift Molotov cocktail they believed Vargas-Lopez had made from items stolen from the store. Before he was subdued by police, Vargas-Lopez spit in an officer's face.
Vargas-Lopez told police that movies were "ruining the world."
He was ordered to pay $3,017 in restitution to Vista Theater and $48.52 to Wal-Mart.
