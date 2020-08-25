Man gets 25 years prison for trying to set fire in Storm Lake movie theater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for trying to set a fire at a movie theater.

Alejandro Vargas-Lopez, 22, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to first-degree arson. As part of a plea agreement, a second count of first-degree arson and single counts of second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer were dismissed.

Vargas-Lopez poured diesel fuel additive on a movie screen and seat at the Vista 3 Theater between movie showings on Nov. 30 and attempted to set them on fire. No one was inside the theater at the time.

Later that night at Wal-Mart, Vargas-Lopez was seen trying to start rolls of paper towels on fire in the movie aisle. Police found a makeshift Molotov cocktail they believed Vargas-Lopez had made from items stolen from the store. Before he was subdued by police, Vargas-Lopez spit in an officer's face.