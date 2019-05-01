{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced to six days in jail and ordered to pay for damages caused by punching a slot machine at Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tommy Goldberg, 52, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree criminal mischief. The charge was reduced from second-degree criminal mischief.

District Judge Julie Schumacher sentenced Goldberg to six days in jail and credited him with six days already served. Schumacher also fined him $625 and ordered him to pay $1,050 in restitution to Hard Rock.

Goldberg punched and shattered a slot machine touchscreen pad on Jan. 7. The damage was discovered when he asked an attendant for help getting a voucher ticket that was stuck. When she noticed that the screen was shattered, Goldberg told her it was broken when he got there.

A security supervisor reviewed video surveillance and saw Goldberg playing the slot machine and pressing a button on the touchscreen several times. He appeared to become frustrated and punched the screen with his fist.

