Taylor Morris, 21, had pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault in Indian country resulting in serious bodily injury.
At his plea hearing, Morris admitted that he, Alyas Bertucci and Dajuan Parker were intoxicated on Aug. 18, when they got into a fight with Devontae Lasley in the front yard of a Macy home. When Lasley's grandfather, Herbert Morris, tried to intervene, Taylor Morris pushed him to the ground. The three were accused of kicking and stomping Herbert Morris, 67 at the time, who suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding and a stroke as a result of the assault and was hospitalized in intensive care in Sioux City before he was transferred to an Omaha rehabilitation facility.
