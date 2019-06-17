SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine.
Clyde Lincoln, 37, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 188 months in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lincoln, whose sentence was enhanced because of numerous previous convictions, fled from a traffic stop in Sioux City on May 22, 2018. During a foot pursuit by police, Lincoln threw away a package later found to contain more than 82 grams of meth. Police caught Lincoln near the protected areas of Rose Hill Park and Bishop Heelan High School.