Try 1 month for 99¢

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A man who was shot after breaking into a Sac City apartment has been placed on probation.

Bendjy Joseph, 33, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Sac County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge William Ostlund suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Joseph on probation for five years.

Joseph was shot at about 4 a.m. Oct. 25, 2017, inside an apartment in the 200 block of South Fifth Street. He kicked in an air conditioning unit, entered the apartment through a window and assaulted the occupant, Miguel Alcantara, who shot Joseph twice with a 9mm handgun to protect himself, court documents said.

Joseph was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City before being transported by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center -- Sioux City for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments