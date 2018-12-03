SAC CITY, Iowa -- A man who was shot after breaking into a Sac City apartment has been placed on probation.
Bendjy Joseph, 33, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Sac County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge William Ostlund suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Joseph on probation for five years.
Joseph was shot at about 4 a.m. Oct. 25, 2017, inside an apartment in the 200 block of South Fifth Street. He kicked in an air conditioning unit, entered the apartment through a window and assaulted the occupant, Miguel Alcantara, who shot Joseph twice with a 9mm handgun to protect himself, court documents said.
Joseph was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City before being transported by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center -- Sioux City for treatment of his gunshot wounds.