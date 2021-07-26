Man gets probation for Le Mars assault

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Mount Pleasant, Iowa, man has been placed on probation for his role in a 2018 theft and assault in Le Mars.

Chase Kounkel, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court to misdemeanor charges of third-degree theft and aggravated assault, which as part of a plea agreement were reduced from felony charges of first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

He also entered guilty pleas to possession of a controlled substance and eluding or attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle in a separate case.

District Judge Roger Sailer suspended an eight-year prison sentence and placed Kounkel on probation for two years. He also must pay $1,250 in fines from the assault case. Charges of second-degree robbery and third-degree kidnapping were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Kounkel went to the victim's home on Sept. 29, 2018, and punched him before he and Ashley Scarlett took several items from the house. They then forced the victim to drive Kounkel to another residence. While there, Kounkel again assaulted the victim and Scarlett broke three windows out of the victim's vehicle before the two fled.