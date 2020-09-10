Man gets probation for role in Sioux City carjacking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Macy, Nebraska, man involved in a Sioux City carjacking was placed on probation Thursday.

Elwood Grant, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft, a charge that was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Grant on probation for two years.

Sioux City police found Elwood Grant driving the victim's vehicle on March 13 with William Hunter and Tareah Grant inside. Elwood Grant's fingerprints were found on the driver's side door of the vehicle.

According to court documents, the victim picked up Tareah Grant in South Sioux City after she asked him for a ride to Sioux City. As he was driving, the victim noticed a blue Toyota following them, and Grant was on her phone sending text messages and making a call.

When they were near the intersection of West 15th and Center streets, Grant told the victim to pull over. The Toyota pulled up, and two men got out of the car. Court documents said that Hunter pulled the victim from his vehicle and punched him in the face before getting into the victim's vehicle with Elwood Grant.

Hunter, 25, of Winnebago, Nebraska, and Tareah Grant, 29, of Walthill, Nebraska, both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.