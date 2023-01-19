 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man gets probation for setting fire in Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY — A man who set a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store was sentenced Wednesday to probation.

Orlando Castro, 64, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in September in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

District Judge Patrick Tott suspended a 10-year prison sentence on the arson charge and placed Castro on three years' probation. Castro was sentenced to 15 days in jail for criminal mischief and credited for 15 days already served.

Castro entered Sam's Mini Mart, 923 W. Seventh St., on June 22, went to shelves stocked with flammable automotive products, ignited an object he was holding and tossed it on top of the shelf before leaving.

A former employee at the store, Castro was located at his home less than two blocks from the store. A cigarette lighter was found in his pocket when he was arrested.

During an interview with police, Castro said the store owner had falsely accused him of theft and dishonesty.

Castro was ordered to pay restitution to the store owner in an amount to be determined.

Orlando Castro mug

Castro
