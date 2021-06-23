Man gets probation for Sioux City jewelry store thefts

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who stole thousands of dollars worth of rings and diamonds from two Sioux City jewelry stores has been placed on probation.

Ryan Johnson, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson followed terms of a plea agreement and suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Johnson on three years probation. A second count of first-degree theft was dismissed.

Johnson entered Kay Jewelers at Southern Hills Mall on Feb. 1, 2019, asked to see two diamond rings, took them outside to look at them in natural light and then fled with them.

On March 28, 2019, Johnson went to Helzberg Jewelers at the mall and asked to see two diamond rings and a loose diamond. When the items were removed from the display case, Johnson snatched them and fled the store. The theft was captured on surveillance video.

Johnson was ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to each store.

Johnson was sentenced in September 2019 in Omaha to 366 days in jail for stealing rings from an Omaha jewelry store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.