Man gets probation for theft of $59,000 from Sioux City business
SIOUX CITY -- A former worker at a Sioux City manufacturer has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to running a scheme in which he took more than $59,000 from the company.

In Woodbury County District Court Monday, District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Jenjer Gella, 28, of Algona, Iowa, on three years probation.

Jenjer Gella mugshot

Gella

Gella was a manager at Fratco, 1700 Riverside Blvd., a drainage product manufacturer based in Algona, when he hired his girlfriend through Short Staff to work on the production line.

After two days, the girlfriend stopped working for the company, and Gella told Fratco that he had fired her. From Aug. 1, 2018, through Sept. 1, 2019, Gella continued to submit hours for payment to Short Staff for his girlfriend, though she no longer worked there. Fratco, through Short Staff, paid $59,343 in fraudulent wages to Gella's girlfriend.

Gella was ordered to pay $24,248 in restitution to the company.

