YANKTON, S.D. -- A who held a woman against her will in Yankton was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison.
Ervin Cook Jr., 54, pleaded guilty in Yankton County Circuit Court to one count of first-degree kidnapping.
According to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, Cook, who was a South Dakota Department of Corrections inmate at the Yankton Minimum Unit, walked away from the facility on Aug. 4 and then forced a woman to leave the Human Services Center Campus and held her for a substantial period of time.
A judge suspended 20 years of the kidnapping sentence, which will be served consecutively, or back to back, with a prison sentence Cook is currently serving in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
