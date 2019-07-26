{{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, S.D. -- A who held a woman against her will in Yankton was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison.

Ervin Cook Jr., 54, pleaded guilty in Yankton County Circuit Court to one count of first-degree kidnapping.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, Cook, who was a South Dakota Department of Corrections inmate at the Yankton Minimum Unit, walked away from the facility on Aug. 4 and then forced a woman to leave the Human Services Center Campus and held her for a substantial period of time.

A judge suspended 20 years of the kidnapping sentence, which will be served consecutively, or back to back, with a prison sentence Cook is currently serving in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Ulises Alvarado
+18 
+18 
Drew Jacob Bomgaars
+18 
+18 
Justin Paul Bringman
+18 
+18 
Elliott Welden Buffalochief
+18 
+18 
Gary Lynn Dains, Jr.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments