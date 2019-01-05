SIOUX CITY -- One man was taken to Mercy Medical Center early Saturday morning after being stabbed at a Highway 75 bar.
According to a press release from the department, at around 12:37 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to The Filling Station, 1808 Business Highway 75 North, for a stabbing.
A male victim was involved in an altercation when a suspect stabbed him in the side. The stabbing suspect was accompanied by another individual.
The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are seeking 20-year-old Ethan Hewitt and 41-year-old Kori Hewitt of Sioux City, who are persons of interest in the case. A gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Iowa license place CLA326 may have been involved in the incident.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crimestoppers at 712-258-TIPS.