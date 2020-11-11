 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hospitalized following Tuesday stabbing in Wakefield
View Comments

Man hospitalized following Tuesday stabbing in Wakefield

{{featured_button_text}}

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a case that sent a man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported a stabbing at a residence on the 200 block of Highland Street in Wakefield.

The woman said there was blood all over the garage and that her son was missing. 

Deputies were dispatched to the Wakefield residence. Shortly after that, the Wayne Police Department received a call from Providence Medical Center. A 34-year-old male was admitted with multiple stab wounds. The patient was then admitted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case with the assistance of the Wayne Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.   

Man arrested for downtown Sioux City stabbing
Woman charged in Sac City stabbing
Verdict reached in Monona County murder case
Crime Scene
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder
Crime & Courts

Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder

A jury in September found Andres Surber guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes for the 2016 death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik. At sentencing, Surber ended his statement by saying, "I still love my Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian."

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News