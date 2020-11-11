Man hospitalized following Tuesday stabbing in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a case that sent a man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported a stabbing at a residence on the 200 block of Highland Street in Wakefield.

The woman said there was blood all over the garage and that her son was missing.

Deputies were dispatched to the Wakefield residence. Shortly after that, the Wayne Police Department received a call from Providence Medical Center. A 34-year-old male was admitted with multiple stab wounds. The patient was then admitted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case with the assistance of the Wayne Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

