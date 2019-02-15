SIBLEY, Iowa -- A man was taken to a hospital with incapacitating injuries after a two-car collision Friday on Iowa Highway 9 in Osceola County.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported the wreck occurred at 9:20 a.m.
Frank Zavorka, 76, of Lennox, South Dakota, was driving a van southbound on Redwood Avenue. Donald Frantz, 68, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was driving semi-trailer truck westbound on Highway 9, and Zavorka slid through the stop sign and was struck by Frantz in the intersection.
Zavorka was transported to the Osceola Community Hospital by the Sibley Ambulance with incapacitating injuries. Frantz was not injured, and the release said Zavorka was issued a traffic citation for failure to obey a stop sign.