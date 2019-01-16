LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder early Wednesday in rural Lake View.
Sac County authorities continue to search for the person who shot the man, whose identity has not been released.
The Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of 330th Street, where they found the man who had been shot by an unknown assailant, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Loring Hospital in Sac City and later transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.