Man hurt in Sioux City landfill explosion sues city, others

SIOUX CITY -- A worker injured in a 2018 methane gas explosion at Sioux City's Citizens Convenience Center has sued the city and three companies, saying they failed to properly monitor the buildup of the combustible gas at the site.

Douglas Mallette says in a lawsuit that the city was negligent in securing competent services to detect, monitor, remediate and warn of methane gas inside the scale room at the center or failed to follow a consultant's advice on how to do so.

Also negligent, Mallette said, were Aerionics Inc., doing business as Macurco Gas Detection, of Sioux Falls, which manufactured and sold gas detectors installed at the site; Metro Electric Inc., of Sioux City, which installed two of the detectors at the center; and Barker Lemar and Associates, a West Des Moines engineering consulting firm contracted by the city to monitor the methane levels and periodically inspect the gas monitors.

According to the lawsuit, methane gas had built up inside the office and scale house and ignited when a worker lit a hand-held lighter. Mallette, of South Sioux City, was one of two Gill Hauling employees hurt in the blast.