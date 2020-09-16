 Skip to main content
Man hurt in Sioux City shooting arrested on drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A man injured in a Wednesday morning shooting in Sioux City was arrested on drug charges.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a friend brought the man, whose identity was not released, to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital and then taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

The location of the shooting was unknown, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

