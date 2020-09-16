Man hurt in Sioux City shooting arrested on drug charges

-
SIOUX CITY -- A man injured in a Wednesday morning shooting in Sioux City was arrested on drug charges.
According to the Sioux City Police Department, a friend brought the man, whose identity was not released, to UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand at approximately 11:50 a.m.
The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital and then taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
The location of the shooting was unknown, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
