Man in custody after firing arrows at Sioux City Police officers
Man in custody after firing arrows at Sioux City Police officers

SIOUX CITY -- A standoff with a 46-year-old man was resolved by Sioux City Police Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers arrived at the 1800 block of Rustin Street at 8:08 a.m. They discovered the man inside a residence with a compound bow and he began launching arrows at the officers.

The subject was known to officers as having mental health problems.

Officers trained in crisis management made contact with the man over the phone. He made indications that he would provoke a violent confrontation with officers in an attempt to end his life.

After negotiations for a peaceful surrender were unsuccessful, officers deployed less than lethal munitions and chemical agents after which the man surrendered.

Officers immediately rendered aid for self-inflicted lacerations and Sioux City Fire Rescue transported him to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for medical treatment and evaluation.

No charges have been filed pending medical treatment. The man's name is not being released at this time. The disturbance was thought to be over parking issues.

Crime Scene
