 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in custody following Wednesday police pursuit in Sioux City
View Comments
breaking

Man in custody following Wednesday police pursuit in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City high speed pursuit

Richard Headid, North Sioux City chief of police, looks into the window of a vehicle after it crashed along 158th street in Sioux City Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Reported stolen in Sioux Falls, the pickup truck ran from North Sioux City police officers, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The pursuit went into Sioux City where the suspect crashed and was taken into custody.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A man is in custody Wednesday following a police pursuit that ended near Highway 20 in Sioux City.

Sgt. Steve TenNapel said Sioux City Police offered assistance to North Sioux City as they pursued a white pickup that was reported stolen from Sioux Falls, S.D.

TenNapel said the vehicle was traveling at more than 90 mph when it entered Iowa. 

The driver went through downtown Sioux City, reportedly hitting several vehicles along the way.

Sioux City high speed pursuit

Law enforcement officers stand at the scene where a reported stolen vehicle crashed along 158th street in Sioux City Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Reported stolen in Sioux Falls, the pickup truck ran from North Sioux City, South Dakota, police officers reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The pursuit went into Sioux City where the suspect crashed and was taken into custody.

The pursuit ended when the suspect was apprehended after driving onto a dead end road on 158th St., east of Sioux City.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the police agencies in this incident.

Authorities: Man arrested on suspicion of several Northwest Iowa vehicle thefts
4 people arrested after vehicle pursuit in Dakota County
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Plymouth County
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to robbery
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News