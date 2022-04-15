Man in downtown police standoff sentenced to 60 years in prison

SIOUX CITY -- A man who pulled out a gun while in police custody, leading to an armed standoff near downtown Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison.

Emanuel Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault on a peace officer. Because of Pleitez' past felony convictions, each of the charges included a habitual offender enhancement that increased the prison sentence on each charge to 15 years.

The sentence was agreed to in a plea deal Pleitez reached with prosecutors. He must serve at least 18 years before he's eligible for parole.

District Judge Tod Deck dismissed a charge of trafficking in stolen weapons in accordance with the plea agreement.

Pleitez had been taken into custody on Feb. 10 in connection with a robbery investigation and, while handcuffed and seated in the back of a squad car, told the officer driving the vehicle that he had a gun and threatened to harm himself and the officer.

The officer pulled over, requested backup assistance and exited the vehicle. After another officer arrived on the scene, they observed Pleitez, who was still handcuffed behind his back, armed with a subcompact-style handgun. The officers backed away while more officers arrived and surrounded the car.

Negotiators spent nearly an hour trying to convince Pleitez to drop the weapon. He eventually fired a shot that struck the interior of the vehicle and a second shot that hit the rear passenger window before he tried to climb out. Police fired a gas irritant into the car, and Pleitez surrendered.

No officers fired their weapons during the standoff, which led to a lockdown at the nearby Bishop Heelan High School campus.

At a press conference later that day, police said Pleitez had been patted down for weapons after he was handcuffed and before he was placed inside the vehicle. Police planned to review video to determine where Pleitez hid the gun and was able to handle it.

"Our search protocols have always been very thorough," police Chief Rex Mueller said at the time.

Pleitez also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of methamphetamine in an unrelated case. His 10-year prison sentence in that case will be served at the same time as his 60-year sentence.

