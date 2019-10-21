{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a single-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers say that a vehicle driven by an adult male had lost control while traveling northbound on the bridge. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of traffic, subsequently striking a concrete barrier.

The driver suffered what appears to be non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, according to a news release.

The accident remains under investigation, Sioux City Police said Monday morning. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments