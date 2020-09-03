 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in Thursday afternoon stabbing in Morningside, suspect struggled with police
View Comments
alert

Man injured in Thursday afternoon stabbing in Morningside, suspect struggled with police

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man was stabbed during a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon in the Morningside neighborhood. The woman suspected of stabbing him was taken into custody after a struggle with the police. 

The Sioux City Police Department took a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of S. Rosella Street at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the police department. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound. 

The man was treated by Sioux City Fire Rescue and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

While on scene, officers were confronted by a woman who was armed with a knife. The woman, suspected of the stabbing, refused officers' commands and attempted to provoke officers into a violent confrontation. 

The woman was subdued using munitions and a Taser, according to the press release. 

Charges are pending while the suspect receives an evaluation. The names of the individuals have not been released. 

Crime stock, police stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News