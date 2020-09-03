Man injured in Thursday afternoon stabbing in Morningside, suspect struggled with police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man was stabbed during a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon in the Morningside neighborhood. The woman suspected of stabbing him was taken into custody after a struggle with the police.

The Sioux City Police Department took a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of S. Rosella Street at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the police department. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man was treated by Sioux City Fire Rescue and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While on scene, officers were confronted by a woman who was armed with a knife. The woman, suspected of the stabbing, refused officers' commands and attempted to provoke officers into a violent confrontation.

The woman was subdued using munitions and a Taser, according to the press release.

Charges are pending while the suspect receives an evaluation. The names of the individuals have not been released.

