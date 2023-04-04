SIOUX CITY -- A Minnesota man who sold drugs in Iowa and crashed a vehicle in Dickinson County while trying to avoid arrest has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison.

Shawn Gaston, 32, of Fairmont, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Friday to 295 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gaston and others sold approximately 27 pounds of meth in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin from February 2020 through October 2021. In October 2021, while in Iowa to collect a drug debt, Gaston led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase beginning in Clay County and ending in Dickinson County, where he crashed into a creek. After getting out of the vehicle, Gaston tried to get rid of a gun and meth before he was caught, but the gun and drugs were found near the vehicle.