Man involved in Sioux City Police standoff faces two gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A man whose actions triggered an armed standoff with Sioux City police Thursday faces two gun charges.

At an initial appearance Friday morning, District Associate Judge Todd Hensley set Emanuel Pleitez' bond at $75,000 and appointed the public defender's office to represent him.

Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday night on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. The charges carry prison sentences of 10 and five years, respectively.

Pleitez' preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21 in Woodbury County District Court.

He was arrested at the conclusion of a standoff with police near 12th Street and Grandview Boulevard that began just after noon, when, police say, Pleitez, who was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle, told the officer who was driving that he had a gun and threatened to harm himself and the officer.

The officer pulled over, requested backup assistance and exited the vehicle. After another officer arrived on the scene, they observed Pleitez, who was still handcuffed behind his back, armed with a subcompact-style handgun. The officers backed away and established a perimeter while more officers arrived and surrounded the car.

Negotiators spent nearly an hour trying to convince Pleitez to drop the weapon, but he grew more agitated, they said, eventually firing a shot that struck the interior of the vehicle behind the rear passenger door and a second shot that hit the rear passenger window before trying to climb out of the car. Police fired a gas irritant similar to a pepper spray into the car, and Pleitez surrendered.

No officers fired their weapons during the standoff.

Pleitez was initially in custody as a suspect in connection with a Jan. 30 robbery in Sioux City. That robbery remains under investigation.

Community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Thursday that officers had patted Pleitez down after handcuffing him and before placing him inside the vehicle. Police will review camera footage to determine where Pleitez had concealed the gun and how he was able to handle it while handcuffed.

At a Thursday press conference, police Chief Rex Mueller was asked about the thoroughness of the search for weapons.

"Our search protocols have always been very thorough," Mueller said.

The standoff led to a lockdown at the nearby Bishop Heelan High School campus, where U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring at the time.

