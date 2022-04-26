Man involved in Sioux City robbery gets 10 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man involved in a Sioux City robbery in which his accomplice was stabbed with a sword has been sentenced to prison.

Bumatet Duop, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. District Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced him to 10 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement. Charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed with intent were dismissed. Duop had been scheduled to stand trial Tuesday.

On Jan. 17, Duop and Kuyien Kang entered an apartment at 1716 Nebraska St., where Kang pulled out a gun and said "this is a robbery" and hit a man inside the apartment in the head with the gun before Duop took $80 in cash from the man's pockets.

A second man in the apartment grabbed his sword and pointed it at Kang, who then fired at least one shot. The man stabbed Kang in the abdomen before Duop ripped it from the man's hands and fled with Kang, who collapsed outside his own apartment building in the 500 block of 17th Street. Footage from a surveillance camera showed Kang give the gun and an ammunition magazine to Duop, who left around the side of the building.

Kang was found bleeding by a Sioux City police officer and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Kang, 24, of Sioux City, was sentenced on April 8 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

