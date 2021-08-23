Man involved in Sioux City shooting pleads guilty to gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A man serving prison time for shooting another man in Sioux City has pleaded guilty of illegally possessing the handgun used in the incident.

Alejandro LaPointe, 21, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

LaPointe was indicted in April and charged with illegally possessing a .357-caliber Sturm Ruger revolver. Because of two previous felony convictions, LaPointe was prohibited from having guns and ammunition.

LaPointe shot Tyrin Sheridan in the leg on Feb. 10 outside a home in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street. Sheridan told police LaPointe had pointed a gun at him and told him to leave. LaPointe followed Sheridan outside, fired a warning shot, then shot Sheridan in the right calf.

Police found a spent bullet casing in the backyard and a second spent casing in LaPointe's pants. The revolver was found wrapped in a shirt and stuffed into a hole in his bedroom wall.

LaPointe was sentenced May 10 in Woodbury County District Court to five years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury. A previous charge of felon in possession of a firearm filed by county prosecutors was dismissed in favor of his indictment for the similar charge in federal court.

